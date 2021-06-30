A name long associated with community sports will now live on at the town's baseball field.
The Foxboro Youth Baseball and Softball Association (FYBSA), along with the town's recreation department, dedicated a bench and renamed one of the fields in memory of Stewart "Stew" Bayuk, a longtime board member of association, on June 25.
Bayuk was a co-founder of The Friendship League along with the late Paul Machado of East Braintree whose involvement spanned roughly two decades. Bayuk died on Dec. 11, 2019.
More than 70 Boston area towns participate in the league which is an introduction to a competitive summer travel baseball league specifically designed for 8-year-olds. The league’s goal is to help players develop their baseball skills and introduce them to summer travel baseball in a competitive but friendly environment.
The Booth 1 field (closest to South Street) was chosen to be named "Bayuk Field," because the Foxboro division's championship has always taken place there.
Bayuk would set up the trophies on the picnic table behind the Igo and watch the game before presenting them. The championship trophy is named after Sam Berns who played and umpired in the Friendship League, and died of progeria at age 17 in 2014.
Bayuk is survived by his wife Beth, a secretary at Taylor School, his daughter Lauren and sons Nate and Jordan.
"Stewart was passionate about all sports. He had tickets to Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and all Boston College sports. He had a true affection for baseball, something he and his dad shared," Beth Bayuk said.
When her husband died, she said, it was sudden. She was at work and got a call from Tufts Medical Center where he was awaiting surgery.
"I had spoken to him and his cardiologist 30 minutes before, he was fine. But they called to tell me he was in cardiac arrest and to please get to the hospital. My sons and I were able to say our goodbyes to him," she said.
The dedication helped to bring some joy to the family, Beth Bayuk said.
She said her husband was an amazing, kind, generous, agreeable, and brilliant man who loved his family to the moon and he loved baseball to the stars.
She believes seeing her husband's name at the field will remind people that he wanted every child to be an All-Star at least once in their lifetime.
"Our boys were very gifted athletes, Nathaniel was a pitcher for Boston College and chose not to go pro after graduation. Jordan played football at Bowdoin College all four years. They both played on loads of travel, all-star, club, AAU Teams, etc. Stewart loved the camaraderie, the friendships, and the time with the community that started here in Foxboro, through baseball," Beth Bayuk said.
While most dads walk away from coaching and involvement in youth sports once their children stop playing, he loved baseball and the Friendship League. Bayuk continued to run the league long past his sons' playing days. It was a labor of love. He did it for all the kids and developed relationships with many coaches who weren't much older than his sons, his wife and others said.
Doug Suess, a former coach in FYBSA, grew to know Bayuk in 1994 when their sons were on the same T-ball team at the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro.
“He asked if I was from Foxboro and when I said yes he told me that we could coach together the following year in Foxboro, and we did.”
Suess recalls many favorite memories of his friend, but in particular that he was a very generous person.
“Because of him, I was able to attend many sporting events. However, my favorite memory would be winning our first championship together in 1999 on Booth 1 (field) which ironically is now named after him,” Suess said.
The dedication in his friend's memory means a lot to Suess because he knows how much Bayuk loved the game and how much he contributed to the youth baseball program.
“He was very instrumental in developing the Friendship League and summer tournaments. I also know how important this is to his family who I dearly cherish as friends,” Suess said.
John Mulkern, President of FYBSA said: "Stew was a great guy who did a lot for the FYBSA community and youth baseball in the area, especially (because) there was no 8-year-old league in the area until Stew created it."