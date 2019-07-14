WRENTHAM -- What happens when a fire breaks out during your wedding reception?
For one bride, take the party outside and invite the police and firefighters to party with you.
Rebecca and Louis Alexander were celebrating their wedding reception in the Treetop Room when a small fire broke out and smoke began drifting in.
Almost at the same time, the Wrentham Fire Department received telephone calls of possible smoke and of alarms being triggered at Luciano’s at Lake Pearl on Creek Street.
When firefighters arrived they found smoke in the building and a possible fire in an exterior air conditioning unit.
Robb DeSimone, the general manager of Lake Pearl, said the facility’s executive chef smelled the smoke, grabbed a dry chemical fire extinguisher and when he found the fire, put it out.
DeSimone said by the time firefighters arrived, the bride had taken the party outside, and let fire crews do their work inside.
And the party continued.
Click here to see a video of the proceedings: www.facebook.com/wrenpd/videos/488155388605232/
As crews worked inside to remove residual smoke, police officers were outside monitoring guests, those officers were grabbed by the bride for an impromptu picture and a dance.
Later, the bride sat in the front seat of a Wrentham police cruiser and was photographed with her new husband in the passenger area, usually reserved for prisoners, looking between the barred windows as they posed for other photos.
When firefighters from Wrentham, Norfolk, Plainville, and Foxboro prepared to leave after finishing up, the bride and groom posed with the firefighters next to a Wrentham fire engine.
DeSimone said they didn’t get the meal and drinks that they ordered due to the fire, but, they certainly will have a story to tell of their important day.
As for the venue, DeSimone said Lake Pearl will refund the the cost of the entire wedding.
The general manager also said the fire was was either in one of the air conditioning units that cools the Treetop Room or an alarm system. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.
He said one of the potential causes being looked at is a lightning strike.
DeSimone said the venue had to shift around a number of events this weekend, and a lounge connected to the Tree Top is being repaired and could be out of service for a week or two.