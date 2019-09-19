Plans to redevelop the former fire station/Keating Funeral Home parcel took a major step forward last week as selectmen voted 2-1 to release the town-owned property for private use.
Reconvening a continued public hearing last Thursday night, board members issued a municipal conversion permit to Douglas King Buildings of North Easton — the firm chosen to redevelop the half-acre property in conformance with the town’s vision of a mixed-use project embracing both a restaurant and residential uses on the site.
Selectmen David Feldman and Chris Mitchell supported King’s proposal with Edward O’Leary, who chaired the hearing, dissenting. Board members Mark Elfman and Leah Gibson had recused themselves from voting on the matter and were not present.
King, who bid $405,000 for the property, plans to repurpose the old fire station as a brewpub while razing the long-vacant funeral home and replacing it with a 15-unit apartment building.
“We think that our proposal is something the town will be proud of,” he said at the start of last Thursday’s meeting. “Our team is very excited about this project and thinks it will bring vitality to the town center.”
Attending last week’s hearing along with King was former New England Patriot Matt Light, who was introduced as a partner on the fire station project.
Having now secured the conversion permit, King’s next hurdle is a special permit from the planning board, after which he needs to obtain a number of standard permits from the town building and inspections department.
“We’re going to do a good job and we’re proud of what we do,” he assured selectmen. “We just want to get going.”
King and town officials were expected to sign a purchase-and-sales agreement for the property on Monday.
Much of the discussion at last Thursday’s continued hearing was spent reviewing the findings of a downtown traffic study commissioned by the town which had been expanded to include projected impacts from the fire station/funeral home project.
Timothy Thomson, a traffic engineer with Pare Corp., a Rhode Island-based engineering firm with offices in Foxboro, said the project would have a negligible effect on overall traffic in the downtown area.
Thomson said the firm’s conservative analysis employed actual traffic counts taken on “typical weekdays,” and comparing them to estimated vehicle trips derived from statistical tables for a variety of different uses.
Although Thomson suggested that neither the proposed brewpub nor the apartment building would meaningfully alter traffic loads in downtown area, he acknowledged the brewpub would generate most of the trips to and from the site.
These projections were just part of a broader traffic review which analyzed present and future conditions in the downtown area.
Among other things, the study rated waiting times and the length of vehicle queues for the seven major roadways entering the Common rotary.
Several of these feeder roads — including Cocasset Street, Mechanic Street, Bird Street and Main Street — rated poorly during either morning or evening peak hours.
Conditions are expected to worsen in future years unless steps are taken to improve traffic flows in those particular areas.
Feldman assured those present that selectmen intended to convene a public hearing to consider the broader implications of the downtown traffic study before implementing any changes in signage or routing.