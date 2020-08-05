Firefighters extinguished a one-acre brush fire over the weekend deep in the woods off Granite Street in the area of Sunset Lake.
The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday by two youths on kayaks.
Firefighters had to extend 400 to 500 feet of hose line to get access to the fire at the top of a hill, fire Capt. Andrew Puntini said Monday.
Once firefighters reached the blaze, it took about 15 minutes to knock down the fire and about another hour to wet the area down to prevent the fire from re-igniting, Puntini said.
Firefighters returned at about 6 a.m. to continue wetting down the hot spots in the area and to remove equipment left overnight for safety reasons, Puntini said.
The cause of the fire was unknown but did not appear to be suspicious, according to the fire captain.
The area was dry from the lack of rain.