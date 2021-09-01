centerpiece First day back Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 A new school year startsAssistant Principal Jon DeMarco assists students as they get off the school buses on the first day of school Tuesday at Ahern Middle School. MARK STOCKWELL Ahern Middle School students started their school year Tuesday. MARK STOCKWELL Ahern Middle School students started their school year Tuesday. With a mask mandate, in school and on the school buses. MARK STOCKWELL Ahern Middle School students started their school year Tuesday, with a mask mandate, in school and on the school buses. MARK STOCKWEL Ahern Middle School Assistant Principal Jon DeMarco assists students as they get off the school buses. MARK STOCKWELL Ahern Middle School students started their school year Tuesday, with a mask mandate in school and on the school buses. MARK STOCKWELL Ahern Middle School students started their school year Tuesday. MARK STOCKWELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students returned to the classrooms at Foxboro schools Tuesday to kick off the new academic year. Photographer Mark Stockwell captured a few of those opening day scenes at Ahern Middle School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Stockwell Classroom Student Ahern Middle School School Education Academic Year Scene Recommended for you Around Town Council on Aging planning trip to Mackinac Island St. Mark's to host recycling day for bikes, appliances, electronics Businesses around Foxboro Common get dog-friendly Tweets by @foxbororeporter