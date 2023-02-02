Five local establishments escaped liquor license suspensions this week after admitting to serving minors during a series of compliance checks undertaken in late 2022 by Foxboro police.
Instead, letters of reprimand were issued to the following license holders, all of whom authorities said were first offenders, following successive hearings before the town selectboard Tuesday night:
Foxboro House of Pizza, 34 Central St.; Jake n Joe’s Sports Grille, 25 Foxborough Blvd.; Mai Pearl, 121 Main St.; Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, 295 Patriot Place; and the Renaissance Patriot Place Hotel, 28 Patriot Place.
Held on Nov. 10 and Dec. 15, both Thursday evenings, the compliance checks enlisted two 20-year-old Bridgewater State University students to visit more than 40 local establishments.
According to Lt. Kenneth Fitzgerald, who commands the police department’s administrative division, both students had been instructed to purchase a drink without valid identification and, if served, cash out while hopefully obtaining a receipt.
Later that same evening, Fitzgerald returned to the offending establishments to speak with management and present evidence of the alleged violations.
Police Chief Michael Grace said that 48 different liquor license holders had been contacted in mid-October to alert them of the upcoming compliance checks, without specifying dates. But some, like Lakeview Pavilion and the Rodman Center for the Performing Arts, were closed for business on the two nights in question and did not participate.
He added that although the state Alcohol Beverage Control Commission allows for compliance checks using false or doctored IDs, the recent round in Foxboro was conducted without identification — meaning servers at the five restaurants failed to check for proof of age.
“We’re here to enhance and support the business owners,” Grace said. “But we also expect them to follow the rules.”
Chairwoman Leah Gibson said board members could have imposed a license suspension of up to three days, but suggested a letter of reprimand as more appropriate for first offenses.
Sworn in by Town Manager William Keegan, owners or managers from all five establishments — some accompanied by legal counsel — acknowledged their respective violations while pledging to do better.
Sam Labib, manager of the Foxboro House of Pizza, told board members his bartender became confused when another patron insisted on picking up the underage student’s tab after she ordered a White Claw hard seltzer at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 15.
“When asked for the drink, it seemed like he knew her,” Labib said, while conceding: “It’s still our mistake.”
Christian Akers, an attorney with the Seekonk-based law firm Brainsky Levinson, who represented Mai Pearl at Tuesday’s hearing, admitted there was no excusing the Nov. 10 violation — and stressed that ownership was apologetic.
“As everyone knows, during COVID it’s been hard to find employees,” Akers said. “Unfortunately, this thing happened.”
Representing Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, local attorney Mark Stopa acknowledged his client’s violation was more egregious for having involved an experienced bartender.
“He just flat out knows better,” Stopa said of the employee, who since the infraction has completed a mandatory do-over of the restaurant’s alcohol training course.
According to Fitzgerald, a different scenario unfolded when he returned to Jake n Joe’s Sports Grille on Dec. 15 after a female bartender had failed to request the student’s ID earlier that evening.
“They informed me that they check every ID and run them through a scanner,” Fitzgerald said. “I let him know that she had no form of ID that could have possibly been scanned.”
Compounding matters, Fitzgerald added, while discussing the violation with a shift manager he witnessed a young patron (described as “definitely under 30”), greet a male employee and order a Budweiser, which was delivered to his table without checking ID.
“That guy just ordered a beer without being carded while the police are standing right here,” Fitzgerald testified. “It happened when literally we were eight feet away.”
Jeff Reddington, manager of record at Jake n Joe’s, characterized the initial infraction as a “complete lapse” on the bartender’s part, who was suspended for one week and required to re-certify alcohol serving training.
Reddington was accompanied by operations director Frank Rokes, who said serving protocols were reviewed throughout the entire Jake n Joe’s group following the incident.
“This information was out there,” Rokes said. “Foxboro police gave us ample time.”
Fitzgerald reported a similar encounter when circling back to the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place, where earlier on Nov. 10 the underage student had been served without presenting an ID.
“The bartender did try to tell me it was busy,” he recalled, “and there was three people in the entire place.”
Jon Aieta, a partner on the Boston law firm, McDermott, Quilty & Miller, Aieta said the shift manager that night retired at year’s end and the server tendered her resignation after being suspended
“She was just too embarrassed and upset about what had happened,” Aieta told board members, adding the hospitality company also performs internal compliance checks.
In a related matter undertaken immediately after the hearing, general manager Ken Levine — a Mansfield resident and 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry — was named the liquor license holder of record for both the Renaissance Patriot Place and Hilton Garden Inn, owned by Colwen Management Inc. of Portsmouth, N.H.
“I think his experience is going to be very helpful here,” Aieta said.
Earlier Tuesday evening, Gibson had stressed that all servers, both full and part-time, need to be certified in one of several available alcohol training courses.
“I know it’s a tough business and people come and go, but it is really important that everyone is trained — not only to protect underage people in town, but also to protect your own business and yourself as manager of record,” she said.