Exercising their right to self-government during an ongoing health crisis, registered voters — at least those traditionalists who spurned advice to vote by absentee ballot — will don face coverings next Monday to cast ballots in the annual town election.
In what shapes up as the most robust local election cycle in recent memory, voters are facing five races — selectman, assessor, school committee and two separate housing authority seats.
In recent weeks, Town Clerk Robert Cutler had urged voters to take advantage of early voting procedures to help reduce crowding at the Ahern Middle School polls and minimize chances of spreading the coronavirus.
As of this past Monday, Cutler predicted that roughly 40 percent of the overall turnout would be processed via absentee or early voting.
Topping next Monday’s ballot is a three-way race for a lone, three-year seat on the board of selectman featuring David Coffey of Washington Street, Jack Kerzner of Mongomery Way and Stephanie McGowan of Rhodes Lane.
Voters also will decide between newcomers Salina Chowdhury of South Street and Michelle Marie Raymond of Birch Tree Road for a three-year seat on the school committee to be vacated by longtime member Beverley Lord.
Meanwhile, John Theodore Mahoney of Chadwick Road and Daniel Smith of Mill Street will vie for the chance to replace 18-year veteran Thomas Buckley on the board of assessors. That term is also for three years.
Finally, incumbent housing authority Thomas Kelley is being challenged by Mary Selig for an open five-year term on the authority board; Kelley and Selig both live at Centennial Court.
A separate race for a one-year unexpired term on the housing authority pits Kevin Powers of Prospect Street against Bethany Robertson of Central Street.
In addition, the following candidates are running unopposed on Monday’s annual ballot:
- Water and sewer commission: Incumbent Richard Pacella Jr. of Thompson Road.
- Board of health: Incumbent Paul Steeves of Hill Street.
- Boyden Library board of trustees: Incumbent Kevin Penders of Highland Circle.
- Planning board: Incumbent Gary Whitehouse of Main Street and Jeffrey Peterson of Edwards Road, who has served as an appointed associate member since November 2018.
Voters seeking to seek absentee or early ballots have until noon on June 5 to request them from the town clerk’s page on the town website: www.foxboroughma.gov.
Those ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, the same time that live voting closes at the Ahern Middle School.
Cutler said absentee ballots should be dropped off in the mail slot at town hall, which will be staffed until 8 p.m. on election night.
Meanwhile, those who vote in person are reminded of new protocols adopted this year. In an effort to promote social distancing, voters residing in Precincts 1 and 2 will cast their ballots in the school’s new gymnasium while voters in Precincts 3, 4 and 5 will be directed to the customary polling location in the school’s original gym.
To further minimize personal contact, voters in Precincts 1 and 2 will enter and exit the new gym from the parking lot, rather than through the school’s common entrance.
Once inside, voters will be greeted by a skeleton staff of poll workers — many college students and other younger individuals hired to replace more vulnerable older workers — all outfitted in protective gear behind protective barriers.
Cutler said the number of voting booths will be reduced by at least half and will be sanitized after each use, with safe distances taped out on the gym floors for those waiting in line. In addition, disposable, single-use pens will be provided to all voters.
Polling hours will remain 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.