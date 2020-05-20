The New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Kraft Family Foundation will be sponsoring a a ‘flag garden’ in Patriot Place Thursday honoring all Foxboro veterans.
The effort is being done in conjunction with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund which is asking people to participate in a “Virtual Flag Garden” by placing a printed version of an American flag in home and other windows over Memorial Day weekend, along with any available flags on front lawns, according to an announcement by the Patriots on Wednesday. Once the flag has been planted or displayed, people are encouraged to post it on social media using the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.
The project is in lieu of the event held by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund over the past decade in which the nonprofit gathers a team of volunteers to plant more than 37,000 American flags at the Boston Common. Each flag represented a soldier from Massachusetts that lost his or her life while defending the country since the Revolutionary War.
Current and former Patriots players, cheerleaders and Pat Patriot have participated in this event over the past few years.
However, that event was canceled this year due to public health guidance for gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
To support the effort, the Kraft family, New England Patriots and New England Revolution are teaming up to plant their own flag garden at Patriot Place, Thursday, starting at noon.
Volunteers will be planting 2,552 flags, honoring all of the men and women from Foxboro that have lost their lives defending the country since the Revolutionary War, according to the press release.
Volunteers include alumni and ambassadors of Project 351, a nonprofit that promotes community engagement from middle school students in every city and town in the state.
The flag garden will be planted in parking lot 5 and will be on display through Thursday, May 28. Social distancing will be enforced during the planting process.
To learn more about this initiative or print an American flag as part of the project, go to www.massmilitaryheroes.org.