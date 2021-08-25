FOXBORO -- Bernadette Giacoppo of Norwood was one of many volunteers who worked diligently Saturday to place more than 9,845 colorful miniature flags on the Foxboro Common -- each one honoring someone in the state over the past 6 years who has lost their life to addiction
With her family having personally been touched by addiction -- she and her husband Richard Giacoppo lost their son Ricky to an accidental overdose in May 2019 -- this event is one that is especially near and dear to her heart.
Following Ricky’s death, the Giacoppos created a charitable, nonprofit organization, Ricky Inc., “to assist members in our communities that are vulnerable and need assistance,” she said.
“There are too many people losing their lives, and there’s not enough being done about it,” Giacoppo said.
This display, called "The Stakes Are High" and organized by the Foxboro Jaycees, is erected in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is Aug. 31, in mind. It’s intended to bring attention to the prevalence of overdoses, as well as to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and drug-related deaths.
“Those flags represent a life; those people were somebody’s children, they were somebody’s friend,” Kris Long, a member of the Jaycees and the creator and director of this project, said. “And you have to help validate that loss and that heartache for those families.”
The flags are placed in color-coordinated quadrants, with each color and section representing different years dating back to 2015. Deaths occurring in the most recent year, in this case, in 2020, are marked by purple flags. Those lost in 2019 are represented by neon yellow flags; 2018 by blue flags, in 2017, 2016 and 2015 by yellow, orange and green flags, respectively.
Long first put her ideas about this display and event into motion back in 2019, after having supported two of her own loved ones battle addiction.
“This project is only three years old, but it’s been in my brain for probably at least five years,” Long said.
“It’s about raising awareness, and it’s about being a voice -- something that says, ‘hey, you matter,’” she said.
Next Sunday, on Aug. 29, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., there will also be speakers and resource tables available to the public on the Foxboro Common.
“That’s what people need,” Long said.
“When I was going through it, there was nothing, there were no resources. I didn’t know where to go, and I didn’t know what to do,” Long said, “and, now, there are all of these great things out there to help, but we just don’t have one house for them.”
In 2020 alone, opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts rose by 5%, with 2,104 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the state.
“I’ll keep doing it. I’ll keep adding years, and at some point, I hope that my numbers will go down instead of going up,” Long said.