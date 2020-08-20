A Florida appeals court ruled prosecutors can’t use secretly recorded videos of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others allegedly paying for sex acts in a massage parlor
The court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of the men, under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, barring the tapes’ use at trial and dealing a potentially fatal blow to the prosecution’s case.
“The type of law enforcement surveillance utilized in these cases is extreme. While there will be situations which may warrant the use of the techniques at issue, the strict Fourth Amendment safeguards developed over the past few decades must be observed,” the judges ruled.
Prosecutors will likely appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but if it stands the misdemeanor charges brought against Kraft and other customers would have to be dropped for lack of evidence.
Felony charges against the Orchids of Asia spa owners and employees might proceed as there is other evidence besides the tapes against them.
Kraft, 79, and others were charged in February 2019 in a multi-county investigation of massage parlors that included the secret installation of video cameras in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police say the recordings show Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.
Police say they twice recorded Kraft, a widower, paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor. Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.
If convicted, Kraft would likely receive a fine, community service and other sanctions, but he could also be suspended or otherwise punished by the National Football League.