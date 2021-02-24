Volunteers move boxes of meals packaged for veterans to waiting vehicles in the parking lot at that start of the effort at Gillette Stadium on March 31. The group that headed that effort, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and its partners — including the New England Patriots Foundation and produce distributor Katsiroubas Bros., sent two tractor trailer truckloads of shelf-stable foods Tuesday for Texans in need following devastating winter storms that led to widespread power outages and now food shortages.