Truckloads of food for Texans in need are heading south, prompted by a call from one Marine to another.
Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and its partners — including the New England Patriots Foundation and produce distributor Katsiroubas Bros. — are supplying pallets of shelf-stable foods for Texans in need following devastating winter storms that led to widespread power outages and now food shortages in the Lone Star State.
The initial plea came from Marine Ernesto Casus Jr. of Freeport, Texas, who sent a request to MMSF board member State Rep. Steven Xiarhos, R-Barnstable. Casuss has known Xiarhos for more than eight years through his own work with Gold Star families.
Don Cox, president of MMSF and a Marine veteran himself, said, “A marine has reached out to a fellow marine for help. I’m proud that Massachusetts and USA Military Support Foundations are able to answer this call and I am grateful to my incredible partners — New England Patriots Foundation and Katsiroubas Bros., for helping to make this possible.”
Tuesday, two tractor-trailers of food were loaded at Foxboro Terminals on Route 1, where MMSF is headquartered, for shipment to Texas.
According to reports, Texans are running low on food and are finding empty grocery store shelves. Local food pantries across the state are running out of food and supplies as well. In addition, the freeze has wiped out substantial portions of the state’s citrus and vegetable crops.
The MMSF is a non-profit organization that provides programs, services and goods to help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for veterans and active-duty military and their families.