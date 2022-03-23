A former executive director of the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center was found not guilty Wednesday of indecently touching a former board member of the venue four years ago.
Robert H. Hickey Jr. of Foxboro, was acquitted of indecent assault and battery after a jury-waived trial before Judge Brian Walsh in Wrentham District Court.
“The evidence that Mr. Hickey was not guilty was overwhelming,” Hickey’s lawyer, Brian E. Murphy of Worcester said.
“He feels relieved that he was exonerated for something that he did not do,” Murphy said.
Hickey, a former selectman, and his accuser testified during the one-day trial along with two witnesses the defense called to the stand, Murphy said.
Hickey was charged in September 2019 and always maintained his innocence. Hickey, 53, is the married father of two adult children.
He faces a separate assault and battery charge involving a worker at the theater and expects to be exonerated in that case as well, Muprhy said.
A trial was scheduled in June.
The alleged indecent assault occurred on Jan. 6, 2018 on the stage during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of the downtown theater in front of numerous people.
The theater was formerly known as the Orpheum Theater.
The 50-year-old woman did not report her accusation to police until July, according to a police report, saying she “pushed the event out of her mind.”
In other court documents, the woman said Hickey touched her buttocks and she wanted to avoid making a scene.
Walsh said the woman worked with Hickey for two years without incident and accused him of indecently touching her on a stage in front of hundreds of people.
“The accusation was absurd on its face,” Murphy said, adding that no one else saw Hickey touch the woman.
Hickey had to give up his job at the theater, which Murphy said was a labor of love for his client.
In addition, the trial was delayed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the accusation hanging over his client’s head, Murphy said.
“He was accused of a horrible thing,” Murphy said.
Before serving as executive director of the theater, Hickey served two terms as a selectman from 2002 to 2008 and was a contributing columnist for The Foxboro Reporter.