A former executive director of the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center was found not guilty Wednesday of indecently touching a former board member of the venue four years ago.
Robert H. Hickey Jr. of Foxboro was acquitted on an indecent assault and battery charge after a jury-waived trial before Judge Brian Walsh in Wrentham District Court.
“The evidence that Mr. Hickey was not guilty was overwhelming,” Hickey’s lawyer, Brian E. Murphy of Worcester, said.
“He feels relieved that he was exonerated for something that he did not do,” he said.
Hickey, a former selectman, and his accuser testified during the one-day trial along with two witnesses the defense called to the stand, Murphy said.
Hickey, 53, a married father of two adult children, was charged in September 2019 and always maintained his innocence.
He faces a separate assault and battery charge involving a worker at the theater and expects to be exonerated in that case as well, Murphy said. A trial is scheduled in June.
The charge on which he was acquitted stemmed from an alleged incident on Jan. 6, 2018 on the stage of the downtown theater during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its reopening. Numerous people were in attendance.
The theater was formerly known as the Orpheum Theater.
The 50-year-old woman did not report her accusation to police until July, according to a police report, saying she “pushed the event out of her mind.”
In other court documents, the woman said Hickey touched her buttocks and she wanted to avoid making a scene.
The judge said the woman worked with Hickey for two years without incident and accused him of indecently touching her on a stage in front of hundreds of people.
“The accusation was absurd on its face,” Murphy said, adding that no one else saw Hickey touch the woman.
Hickey had to give up his job at the theater, which Murphy said was a labor of love for his client.
In addition, the trial was delayed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, which the lawyer said left the accusation hanging over Hickey’s head.
“He was accused of a horrible thing” Murphy said.
Before becoming executive director of the theater, Hickey served two terms as a selectman from 2002 to 2008 and was a contributing columnist for The Foxboro Reporter.