The horrific fatal shooting of a family in Abington was officially declared a murder-suicide by the state Medical Examiner, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.
The death of the father, 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi, a former local man, was ruled a suicide and those of his 40-year-old wife Deirdre and three children were ruled a homicide, a spokesperson for District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.
The spokesperson would not comment further on any other details.
The shootings remain under investigation by state police assigned to the district attorney’s office and Abington police.
The bodies of Zaccardi, his wife and their children, 11-year-old daughter Alexis and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi, were discovered in their Abington condominium Monday morning by a relative who arrived to take the children to school.
Joseph Zaccardi, a 1994 Foxboro High School graduate, has family on Bailey Street who have asked for privacy in dealing with the tragedy and declined comment Tuesday.
Joseph Zarccardi wrote and illustrated four children’s books, including “Day is Done No More Fun,” published last year.
His wife was the office manager of Boston marketing consulting firm EMI Strategic Marketing and had worked at the company for nearly two decades.