From her childhood days of reading The Sun Chronicle and The Foxboro Reporter at her father’s house in Foxboro, Laurel Powers, now Laurel Kratochvila, has come full circle, appearing in the newspaper she used to read.
Kratochvila, who spent her pre-college school years between her parents’ respective homes — Mark Powers in Foxboro and Emily Fine in Sharon — moved to Europe after college. She studied and worked in bakeries in France and has been running her own bakery, Fine Bagels, in Berlin, Germany where she’s lived with her husband Roman Kratochvila for the last 10 years.
As a result of all those years of baking, Kratochvila has written a book, “New European Baking: 99 Recipes for Breads, Brioches and Pastries,” published by Prestel, an imprint of Penguin Random House, which will be released on Oct. 2. She describes the book as a practical baking course and a travelogue full of interviews with the new generation of artisan bakers from Rome to Paris to Warsaw.
She will be doing a reading of the book at the Harvard Bookstore on October 13, and at An Unlikely Story in Plainville on November 2.
As to how this all happened to a hometown girl from Massachusetts, Laurel Kratochvila says it was completely by accident.
“I always worked in food or service jobs, especially to get through college, but didn’t plan on taking that any further,” she said. “I went to Tufts University and got a degree in physics, which is about as far from the world of European baking as you can imagine.”
But, as fate would have it, she moved to Prague, followed by a boyfriend whom she said, “didn’t stick, but Prague did,” and it all led to the fate of meeting her husband.
“I met my Czech husband, who ran a bar and bookstore, and we moved up to Berlin to open another branch of the bookstore. The bookstore in Berlin didn’t do so well, and so I started baking to drum up business. It turned out this was a better business plan, and the tiny baking-on-the-side turned into a full-scale bakery,” she said. “I was baking seven days a week but was loving my life.”
The bakery to which Kratochvila bestowed with her mother’s maiden name, had grown so much and was doing so well, in fact, that Kratochvila now needed a license to continue operating it.
“In most European countries, there are regulatory bodies charged with protecting trades,” she said. “To practice that trade, you need to be licensed.”
So, she left the kitchen in the hands of her “amazing staff” and moved to France for three years of studying, internships, called staging in the culinary world, exams and working in France’s rigorous boulangerie (bread-making) system to earn her license.
And, while she admits she has shaped more baguettes than she’d like to remember in those Paris bakeries, she says, “being a part of this system of an old craft completely hooked me and informed a lot about how I approached my own bakery. There’s a great exchange and solidarity amongst bakers over here that really crosses cultural lines, and I tried to show that in my book.”
In addition to the many recipes that Kratochvila herself has contributed to her cookbook, it also features recipes from 11 other European bakers.
Of the recipes that Kratochvila contributed to the book, she says, “My absolute favorite recipe in the book is my version (of) Jagodzianki – a Polish blueberry bun,” she said. “It’s a seasonal pastry that makes my New England heart beat faster. You only find them in Poland for a couple months in the year. It’s a soft yeasted bun stuffed with lightly sweetened wild blueberries and piled with streusel.”
She says one of her most popular recipes is her gooey chocolate rugelach.
“We make and sell these at Fine Bagels in Berlin,” she said. “I do them in the Israeli style rather than the American style, which means they’re soft and very, very chocolate-y.”
Among those who will be in attendance at Kratochvila’s An Unlikely Story event, will be her father, who wasn’t the least bit surprised that his daughter has written such a book.
“It is with awe and pride that I have watched Laurel move to countries where she does not speak the language at first, knows very few people, but goes on to succeed in so many ways, making very good friends and learning cultures that come out in her baking,” Powers said.
“She has worked hard and enjoyed success, and the publication of her first book is an enormous capstone for her career so far,” he added. “I am sure she will keep exploring and learning for years to come.”