A driver who led police on a high-speed chase last year with children in his car has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Jonathan K. Cleveland, 51, of Pawtucket and formerly of Norton, was sentenced after pleading guilty in Dedham District Court, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said Monday.
However, the sentence was deemed served because Cleveland had spent time in jail awaiting trial. He also was given a two-year suspended sentence with probation for three years. The first year Cleveland will be under house arrest with a GPS bracelet, according to court records.
Cleveland admitted to various assault charges, reckless endangerment of a child, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving with a license suspended for being an habitual traffic offender.
He led police on a chase on May 20, 2019 from America’s Best Value Hotel on Route 1 in Foxboro onto streets in Wrentham at speeds ranging from 35 to 70 mph before he ran out of gas in Cumberland.
He also collided with a Wrentham police cruiser at one point during the chase.
Cleveland’s two children, ages 4 and 6, and his girlfriend were in the car. No one was hurt, according to police.
Prosecutors recommended a three-year prison sentence followed by two years’ probation.
Judge Robert Krupp ordered Cleveland to serve 18 months followed by the two years of probation.
Cleveland was initially stopped for a license plate violation but then drove off from the parking lot of the hotel. Before he drove off, police say he tried to use his car to pin K9 officer Kurt Pollister against the building.