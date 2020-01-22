Former Quincy mayor Bill Phelan has announced that he is running for Norfolk County Sheriff against incumbent Jerome McDermott.
McDermott, a Republican, was appointed sheriff by Gov. Charlie Baker in November of 2018 when Michael Bellotti resigned.
At least two others have expressed interest in running. James Coughlin, who announced his candidacy in April, is a retired State Police detective, while Patrick McDermott is the county register of probate.
Phelan, a Democrat, is highlighting as his issues the need to address recidivism, the opioid crisis, addiction treatment, inmate well-being, and training for corrections officers.
“My career in public service has been about helping people, that’s why I’m running for sheriff. My campaign is focused on bringing practical reforms to our county’s criminal justice system,” Phelan said. “When we alleviate the causes of recidivism, we give the people in our care a chance to flourish upon reentry while also keeping our community safe.”
Phelan served three terms as mayor of Quincy from 2002 to 2008 and was on the school committee for two years before that.
The sheriff’s major duty is to run the county jail.
Phelan will hold his campaign launch party at the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, 27 Glendale Road, at 6 p.m. Jan. 30. The event is free and open to the public.