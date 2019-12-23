The federal Environmental Protection Agency has completed comprehensive reviews of cleanups at 12 Superfund sites in Massachusetts, including the Hatheway and Patterson site on the Mansfield/Foxboro line.
No problems were found in the review at the local site.
Cleanup at the 40-acre location of the former wood preserving business off County Street took place in 2009 and 2010, and it was removed from the EPA’s Superfund list in 2017.
In a cleanup that cost $28 million to address chemical contamination, 43,500 tons of soil were removed and the EPA ordered a ban on using the groundwater. It also covered two acres of the property with asphalt.
Other long-term remedies include limiting future use of the site, and long-term monitoring of groundwater, surface water, fish tissue and sediment, the EPA said.
The land in Foxboro is used for commuter rail parking while Mansfield has stored some vehicles there.
Soil removal “has been completed to cleanup levels that are considered protective for the anticipated future use of the property, and there is no current use of on-site groundwater which is classified as non-potable,” the EPA said.
The latest review “concluded that the remedy is protective of human health and the environment because exposure pathways are being controlled by comprehensive institutional controls implemented in 2015,” the EPA said.
It was the second five-year review of the site, the first being in 2014.
Mass DEP will continue to collect samples from the site and EPA will conduct another five year review in 2024.
The reviews are required of completed cleanup sites, and also in the case of Hatheway and Patterson, due to hazardous pollutants remaining above levels that allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure. The evaluations identify potential issues and, if called for, recommend action to address them.
“EPA performs Five-Year Review evaluations at Superfund sites to ensure that our implemented site remedies continue to protect public health and the environment,” EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel said.
EPA is actively involved in Superfund studies and cleanups at 39 sites across the state.
“The Five-Year Review represents a commitment by EPA and the Commonwealth to the long-term safety and well-being of the communities around these Superfund sites,” Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) Commissioner Martin Suuberg said.
The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use.
For more information about the review of the Hatheway and Patterson site, including the full report in the “Site Documents and Data” section, visit www.epa.gov/superfund/hatheway.