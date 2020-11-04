WRENTHAM — A Foxboro firefighter who retired earlier this year after coming under investigation for an alleged sexual assault pleaded innocent Oct. 29 to unrelated weapons and drug charges.
Paul M. Farmer, 55, of Mansfield, appeared in Wrentham District Court for arraignment on a summons. He is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm and possession of an oxycodone pill, a class B substance, according to court records.
Farmer had a license to carry firearms but it expired in October 2019.
During an April 9 search of Farmer’s business at Farmer Sign on Green Street, authorities found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic pistol in a desk drawer and a suspected oxycodone pill inside an antacid container, according to a police report.
The warrant for the search was issued as part of the sexual assault investigation. No details of the allegations were contained in a police report.
No charges have been filed in connection with the alleged incident, according to a spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
When he was charged earlier this year on the weapons and drug charges, his lawyer, John Gibbons of Dedham, said Farmer denies the allegations.
Farmer allegedly told police he thought his gun license was active and that he was never notified that it was coming up for renewal.
His arraignment has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He is free on his personal recognizance and his case was continued to January for a pretrial conference.