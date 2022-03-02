The area is slated to increase its presence as a locale for movie-making.
Plans are in the works to turn an old trucking warehouse building off Route 1 into a film studio.
The proposal went late last month before the planning board which voted unanimously for a change of use and site plan approving the use.
The applicant, 208 North Street Studios, LLC — a new corporation connected to Red Sky Studios of Boston — will lease and renovate a 135,000-square-foot building in the old Foxboro Terminals complex.
Planning board members supported changing the property’s use from a trucking terminal to a film production facility.
The terminal complex at the corner of Route 1 and North Street had encompassed four buildings totaling about 400,000 square feet, but three were razed following a roof collapse in a snowstorm in 2015.
The Kraft family bought the 26-acre property and have been using it for parking for events at nearby Gillette Stadium.
“The planned use of the property as a Motion Picture Production Facility is exciting for Foxboro and the surrounding community,” the applicant’s attorney Stephen Withers of the Coogan Smith law firm in Attleboro, said.
Withers, who also chairs the Attleboro school committee, said his client will have a detailed announcement about the project’s plans in the near future.
The CFO of Red Sky Studios is David Cambria. The project engineer is William Buckley Jr. of Bay Colony Group in Foxboro.
In recent years, there have been several movies filmed in the area, including in North Attleboro, Norton, and Plainville.
“Don’t Look Up,” a big-budget movie filmed last February in North Attleboro and in November at Wheaton College in Norton, among other places in Massachusetts, has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture.
In July, Don’s Diner, a 1930s-era landmark in downtown Plainville, was the scene of filming of “The Mothership,” a sci-fi movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry. The film is a partnership between Netflix and MRC Film.