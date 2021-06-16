While Founders Day may have been canceled due to the pandemic this year, the planning committee is still carrying on its work in the spirit of giving.
Last Saturday, the Founders Day Planning Committee celebrated with another form of community service. They volunteered at Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s Foxboro facility packing Food4Vets boxes. These boxes contained nonperishable food items.
“Founders Day is not just about celebrating our town’s birthday, but also giving back to the community,” said Kerry and Janice Rosado, who are Foxboro Founders Day Planning Committee members.
“We thought it would be a great idea to volunteer on the day that Founders Day was scheduled and help out a good cause,” Kerry said.
The Food4Vets program is organized by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
When asked about the program, Kerry said, “The program is in response to the massive food insecurity problem posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. MMSFI focuses on sourcing, packaging, and distributing Vital Meal Kits. These contain nonperishable and well-balanced meals. Each food package contains enough food and nutritional value for two people to have three meals a day for 14 days.”
The group packed 196 boxes (16,464 meals) for the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s Food4Vets program at the packing facility located in the Foxboro Terminals, 208 North St.
Other volunteers included Krystn Gustafson, Samantha Bailey, Scott O’Donnell, Steve Udden, Lauren Bitar, Kevin Powers, Becky Lee, Carolyn Bohenberger, Patti Prevost, Rita Giovino.
Volunteers are needed to support MMSFI. Shifts are available Monday through Friday at 8 am and 12 pm. Those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. This is a great opportunity for students looking for service hours
For more information on how to support MMSFI through either a monetary donation or by volunteering go to mmsfi.org/