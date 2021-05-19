Up until last year, it’s been tradition to gather in person during early June to celebrate Founders Day in honor of Foxborough’s birthday.
The full-day event, however, will now be postponed until the summer of 2022, according to an announcement from the event's organizing committee. This includes the general parade, all field activities at the Booth Playground and the fireworks.
Over the past several months, the Founders Day Committee has been closely monitoring events around the pandemic as well as state health and safety regulations, according to the the statement.
Scott O’ Donnell, chairman of the committee, says the decision was not made lightly.
“It takes a small group of dedicated volunteers a full calendar year to plan, organize, and fundraise for Founders Day,” he said. “We love gathering with friends and family just as much as everyone else. But the reality is, we have a lot to consider when it comes to hosting the parade, field activities and fireworks. Despite the state fully reopening later this month, it would have been logistically challenging to try to predict such an outcome and then plan and hold a large-scale event. And more importantly, we are still in a pandemic. Everyone’s safety is of our utmost concern.”
One vestige of the celebration will remain intact again this year. O’Donnell said the committee is planning to host a virtual Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade similar to last year.
Participants submitted short videos or photos of their child’s decorated wagon or doll carriage, which was then compiled into a video montage. More details will be available shortly on the website and Facebook page.
Plans are to return to a full celebration next summer.
“We’re absolutely planning for that,” O’ Donnell says. “We love planning this event. The committee meets regularly throughout the year, and we’ll continue to plan accordingly. We look forward to the time we can once again see everyone gather and celebrate.”