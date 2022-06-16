After suspending what is arguably one of the most popular annual events in Foxboro for two years due to the global pandemic, organizers of Founders Day were determined to bring the community back together for the event’s return this year.
And return it did — Scott O’Donnell, the event’s chairman, said this year’s turnout was the biggest ever, by far.
“I’m very happy. I think we’ve had more tents and more participants in the parade than we’ve ever had and that was awesome. Everybody who donated to make this happen, local businesses and townspeople, I’d like to thank them so much,” O’Donnell said.
Kerry Rosado, vice-chair of the Founders Day committee, said the ever-popular wagon and doll carriage parade also set a record with 51 contestants this year.
The event also featured about 37 different nonprofit groups on the field and a similar number of participants in the kickoff parade.
“It was one of the largest. Everything went well. There were more people here than there’s ever been. The groups were selling out of food, selling out of everything they had. So the day was great and the weather cooperated,” Rosado said.
Kathy Brady, field coordinator co-chair, said people really enjoyed being able to get back out and spend some time outdoors.
She has been on the committee at least for the past 15 years or so but she said her parents were on the committee before her.
“I love this place (Foxboro) and I think this is a great celebration for everyone,” Brady said.
Selectwoman Leah Gibson said the parade was absolutely wonderful and the weather was perfect.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was so great to see everyone together and all the smiling faces in the crowd,” Gibson said. “If you look around, it’s packed. It’s just so exciting to be back at Founders Day.”
For Dana Benton-Johnson, who works as a director of school culture and climate at Foxboro Regional Charter School, attended Founders Day for the first time this year.
“We are super excited. And it was awesome. My daughter (Harmony) enjoyed it so much. We saw Spider-Man and Ghostbusters, a lot of our police friends from the neighborhood and it was super awesome,” Benton-Johnson said, adding, “As a new resident, coming out to Founders Day was helpful to be able to see some of the different agencies in the community that I’m not familiar with because I’m new to the area. It’s nice to be able to see what’s available and what other organizations we might want to connect with as we continue to reside here.”
Chris Campbell, a seventh grader at Ahern Middle School student said he really liked the bouncy house and the food.
“The chips were very good,” Campbell said.
Campbell came out to see a bunch of his friends and said he liked the parade also.