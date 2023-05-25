The unofficial start of summer this year for Foxboro residents might just be Saturday, June 10, when the town’s most popular annual event kicks off -- Founders Day.
For 35 years volunteers have worked year-round to fundraise and organize what’s become a day-long celebration to honor Foxboro’s rich history and strong sense of community.
Scott O’ Donnell, the chairperson of Founders Day, is thrilled at how everything is coming together for this year’s event.
“It takes a small band of volunteers to put on this special event, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s hard work before, during and immediately after the event,” says O’ Donnell, “Preparation is in high gear, and every day the excitement grows. It will be an incredible, fun-filled day for Foxboro.”
Although O’Donnell said that fundraising has been robust, the cost of hosting the annual celebration largely relies on small grass-roots contributions generated during the so-called “rocket drive” collection, with volunteers seeking donations from motorists and other passers-by in the downtown area.
Look for the rocket drive on Saturday, May 27 by the rotary at the Common.
In addition, the Founders Day Committee is providing sign to those who want help promote the event for a $20 minimum suggested donation. Signs can be picked up at RE/MAX at 30 Mechanic St., or the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
Premier sponsors for this year’s event are OneLocal and AJT while tent sponsors are Union Straw, Mayfair Realty and the Bay Colony Group.
Schedule of events
Founders Day will begin at 10 a.m. on June 10 with a morning parade filled with firetrucks, floats, local music, acts, businesses, and more. The parade starts at 132 Central St., and will head up to the foot of the Common. From there it will continue down Mechanic Street to Railroad Avenue and Bird Street, and back up to South Street. This year the parade will end promptly at Carpenter Street at the Igo School. It will not continue further down South Street as it has in years past.
Immediately after the parade, residents are welcome to head to the fields behind the Igo School for an afternoon filled with tasty food, live music, games, cow chip bingo and raffles sponsored by dozens of local nonprofit organizations.
The annual Girls and Boys Doll Carriage parade will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Booth Tennis courts, and the 2023 Warrior Cup Street Hockey Tournament will run from 3 to 6 p.m.. Later that night, families can sit under the stars for a fireworks show viewable from behind the Igo School and Sam Berns Field at Foxboro High School.
For a full calendar of the day’s activities and ways to donate please visit FoxboroughFoundersDay.com, Facebook.com/FoxboroughFoundersDay or @FoxboroughFoundersDay on Instagram.