If absence really does make the heart grow fonder, the 2022 Founders Day celebration scheduled for Saturday, June 11 figures to be a long-awaited revival.
Begrudgingly placed on hiatus for two years by public health restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual festivities commemorating Foxboro’s incorporation in 1778 are marking a return this year.
According to parade coordinator Monica Fisler, community groups and local businesses are demonstrating a tremendous reservoir of pent-up energy and enthusiasm for the town-wide celebration after two years under the pandemic gun.
“We’re ready for this event -- I think the town’s ready for this event,” Fisler said during a Tuesday night briefing for selectmen. “And we’re looking forward to a great day.”
“The response has already been awesome,” added Scott O’Donnell, local realtor and chairman of the Founders Day planning committee. “We’re going full steam ahead with our fundraising and planning for the fields.”
“My job as chairman has basically been to cancel it the last two years so I’m excited to get back at it.”
In keeping with tradition, a parade beginning at 10 a.m. will step off from 132 Central St. before winding towards the Common rotary to Mechanic Street, Railroad Avenue, Bird Street, and back around the Common to South Street before ending at the Booth Playground.
At that point, field events and other activities will commence at Booth Playground, including food, refreshments, games, fund-raisers for community groups, a “distracted driving” simulator courtesy of the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office, the Foxboro High School reunion tent, a Black Hawk helicopter and much more.
In addition, from noon to 1 p.m., Foxboro Fire & Rescue will stage a house fire demonstration to illustrate how quickly a structure can be consumed and showcase firefighting techniques.
Prior to the main parade, at 9:40 a.m., a traditional doll carriage parade will be held outside Memorial Hall. Doll carriage parade registration begins at 9:15 a.m., also at Memorial Hall.
A Founders Day scavenger hunt also is in the works, with maps on sale at Booth Playground beginning at 12:30 p.m., before festivities conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Although O’Donnell said that institutional fundraising has been robust, the cost of hosting the annual celebration largely relies on small grass-roots contributions generated during the so-called “rocket drive” collection, with volunteers seeking donations from motorists and other passers-by in the downtown area.
This year’s collection is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, on the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Volunteers also will be on hand as voters enter the Ahern School polls on Monday May 2 during the annual town elections, O’Donnell said.