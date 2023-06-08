Community members will gather together on Saturday to celebrate Foxboro Founders Day with a parade, fireworks and a host of activities at Booth Playground.
The annual tradition started back in 1987 to mark to mark the installation of a newly-reconditioned Civil War soldier statue atop Memorial Hall.
This year’s event will kick off at 10 a.m. with the sirens of firetrucks and the sounds of marching bands with a parade that begins at 132 Central St., and ending at Carpenter Street.
Following the parade, from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., activities are planned at Booth Playground, including games, raffles, cow chip bingo, crafts and food for purchase.
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., visitors will be treated to live music, while from noon to 1 p.m., the Foxboro Fire Department will host a firefighting demonstration.
No Founders Day would be complete without the annual Boys and girls Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade, which kicks off at noon at the Booth Playground tennis courts.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., visitors will be able to catch the Warrior Cup Street Hockey Tournament.
Live music will again be available from 5:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m., stopping just before the fireworks show, which is slated to run from 9:15 to 10:15 p.m.
Parade information
The parade will start at 132 Central St. From there, participants will head up Central Street to the Common, to Mechanic Street, to Railroad Avenue, to Bird Street, back up to the Common, to and down South Street and to the entrance of Carpenter Street at the Igo School. The parade will not continue past Carpenter Street like in years past. The winning floats will be announced at 1:30 p.m. at the Founders Day Music Tent after the activities begin at the Booth Playground.
For the safety of participants, once the parade begins, do not enter or cross the road in front of vehicles, floats, marchers and other participants. Please stay behind designated markers, use crosswalks, and sidewalks. Do not use squirt guns or silly string during the parade or directed at parade participants.
If the weather is poor on Founders Day, a decision will be made by 7 a.m. whether or not to cancel the parade. Check Foxboro Cable Access and the Foxboro Founders Day Facebook Page @foxboroughfoundersday for updates.
Shuttle information
There will be up to three shuttles operating throughout the day, running a 15 to 20 minute loop. The shuttles will run only between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., and from the end of the parade until 2:30 p.m.
It’s recommended that attendees park at Foxboro High School or the town hall.
Each stop of the shuttle will be marked with sandwich signs numbered 1 through 7:
Here are the stops the shuttle will be making:
• 132 Central St.
• 54 Central St. (TD Bank)
• 6 Central St. (Trading Post)
• 20 Mechanic St.(Corner of Bird Street and Railroad Avenue)
• 1 School St. (Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center)
• 128 South St. (Foxboro High School)
• 80 South St. (Booth Playground)
Field information
• Raffles – There are many raffles taking place at the Founders Day tent including gift cards to stores and restaurants, player jerseys and helmets from your local professional sports teams, and other incredible prizes.
Boy & Girls Wagon & Doll Carriage Parade
A long-standing tradition of Founders Day, the annual Boy & Girls Wagon & Doll Carriage parade will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Booth Playground tennis courts. Each participant will receive a ribbon.
Email the parade’s chair, Krystn Gustafson at Krystn.gustafson@gmail.com if there are any questions.
Do’s and Don’ts of Founders Day
DO: Bring ear plugs or earmuffs for young children or those who have sensitive hearing. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and sunscreen. Enjoy the day and have fun.
DO NOT: Bring any alcoholic beverages. Bring your dog or pets unless it’s a service animal. Ride bicycles on the field. Bring squirt guns or silly string to any Founders Day event. Park on private property without permission. Park in restricted areas. Throw candy or items from moving vehicles. Enter any streets along the parade route while the parade is ongoing.