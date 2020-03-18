Hoping to blunt the financial impact of coronavirus restrictions on town employees, four local unions have agreed to suspend workplace rules and allow management greater flexibility in scheduling, sick time provisions and the ability to work remotely.
Developed with the aid of town labor counsel and approved by selectmen Tuesday night, the temporary changes will help town employees weather the crisis by preserving benefits while continuing to deliver critically needed services in a rapidly changing environment.
According to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, employees could be asked to work from home or even reassigned to different duties.
In the event quarantine protocols are imposed, the temporary rules could also allow employees to tap into vacation or sick time, as circumstances permit.
“We are trying to look out for our employees,” he said. “But we’re also looking to maintain services so long as they are safe.”
For example, Johns said that three of the town’s nearly 200 employees, all working in different departments, were sent home Tuesday after exhibiting various symptoms.
“They may have colds or the flu, but if it is the coronavirus we will know who they have come in contact with,” he said.
Responding to questions from selectmen, Johns asserted the town cannot be held liable if an employee tests positive for the COVID-19 virus, since it could have been contracted anywhere.
“This is a very unique situation,” Town Manager William Keegan said.
Johns said unions representing public works, library, supervisory and clerical workers have already agreed to the temporary changes, with votes from local police and firefighters still pending.
The temporary provisions will expire when selectmen vote to lift the local state of emergency which was enacted Tuesday night, and cannot be used to establish legal precedent afterwards.
While making clear that town employees are public servants and expected to continue working on the public’s behalf, Johns expressed gratitude for the cooperative and enthusiastic response thus far.
“Our employees have been absolutely fantastic,” he said. “They have more than risen to the occasion.”