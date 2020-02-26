Promotions for four local police officers were formalized at the town public safety building Monday evening during a swearing-in ceremony attended by friends, family members, various dignitaries and both present and former colleagues.
Taking their respective oaths of office from Town Clerk Robert Cutler were Lt. Richard Noonan, who was named the department’s deputy chief; sergeants John Chamberlin and Kenneth Fitzgerald, who both were promoted to lieutenant; and patrolman Patrick Hoffman, who was elevated to sergeant’s rank.
As befitting the occasion, the four marched into the packed conference room along with their fellow police officers before being introduced individually by Chief Michael Grace.
“A promotions ceremony is very special,” Grace observed, while extending greetings to those present. “It recognizes years of hard work and commitment, devotion, constant learning and constant improvement.”
Noonan, who also had been a finalist last August when Grace was appointed chief, was hired as a patrolman in Foxboro in 1999, having previously been employed as a corrections officer at Pondville Correctional Center in Norfolk. He was promoted to sergeant in 2003, the same year he received a master’s degree from Northeastern University, and again promoted — this to lieutenant — in 2016.
Most recently, Noonan has been commander of the department’s patrol and special events divisions, as well as overseeing planning and operational management for Gillette Stadium events, among other responsibilities.
According to Grace, Chamberlin began his law enforcement career in Miami, Fla., in 1988 before relocating to Foxboro. Among the most public of his varied roles was serving as the department’s K-9 handler for 10 years.
Fitzgerald worked as a police officer in both Southboro and Natick before being hired in Foxboro in 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Curry College and is expected to receive a master’s degree this spring.
Hoffman, who joined the local police force in 2011, was reassigned to the detective unit in 2017, Grace said.
As Cutler administered the oaths of office, each of the four officers was joined by their respective wives, who pinned on their husband’s new tunic badges for the first time.
“This is not a small achievement,” said Grace, who noted that support from family is essential to a successful career in law enforcement. “It is a profound achievement — and ultimately, we only get there with the help of our families.”