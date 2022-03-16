Two school board members who consistently defended universal masking and other health safeguards in local classrooms throughout the coronavirus pandemic will face challenges at the ballot box come May.
The two incumbents standing for reelection — Chairman Robert Canfield and fellow board member Brent Ruter — will be opposed by Joseph Pires of 83 North Grove St., and former New England Patriot offensive lineman Matt Light, who lives at 261 Off East St.
Town Clerk Robert Cutler said Pires and Light each had turned in nomination papers prior to Monday afternoon’s filing deadline, making the four-way race for two open seats on the school committee the only contest on the May 2 town election ballot.
Pires had been among a persistent group of vocal critics who used the public comment segment at school board meetings to denounce the administration’s response to the ongoing health crisis, in particular, a policy which required face coverings while in local school buildings.
In addition to the school committee challengers, a pair of newcomers will run unopposed for seats on the board of selectmen and board of assessors, respectively.
They include former advisory committee member Dennis Keefe of 3 Shea Lane, who barring a successful write-in campaign will succeed Edward O’Leary on the board of selectmen, and Robert Decker of 22 Lakeview Road, who likewise seeks to replace assessor Robert O’Donnell.
O’Donnell is not seeking reelection, while O’Leary’s term would have expired this May had he not resigned his seat at year’s end.
Another notable development in this year’s town election is the apparent lack of interest in succeeding longtime health board member Eric Arvedon, who also has opted against a reelection bid.
This leaves ballot vacancies on both the board of health and Boyden Library board of trustees, with incumbent trustee Katherine Udden also not filing nomination papers. Either of these seats could be filled by a write-in candidate, according to Cutler, who is himself seeking reelection as town clerk.
Other incumbents running unopposed for reelection include:
- For moderator: Francis Spillane, 55 Granite St.;
- For selectman: Mark Elfman, 23 Main St.;
- For planning board: Ronald Bresse, 28 North High St.;
- For water & sewer commission: Robert Garber, 3 Tara Ann Dr.;
- For Boyden Library trustee: Christine Igo Freeman, 10 Cocasset St.;
Besides Elfman and Keefe, Robert Palie of 67 Lakeview Road, who for years has flirted with a run for selectman, had once again pulled nomination papers, but failed to return them by Monday’s deadline.
The deadline for registering to vote in the May 2 town election is Tuesday, April 12 at 8 p.m. at the town clerk’s office at town hall.