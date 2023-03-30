How big is a fox? In Foxboro, they’re getting as big as five feet tall.
Five five-foot-tall fox fiberglass sculptures were recently delivered for the upcoming Fox-in-the-Boro public art project, which is being coordinated by the Foxboro Cultural Council.
Five artists -- from more than 70 submissions -- have been selected to transform the white sculptures into artwork that will grace locations throughout town.
The Foxboro Cultural Council is working wit hteh town to idenfity locations for the finished sculptures. One, dubbed Heart in the Park, will be placed at The Marilyn The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center as a collaboration with the Rudd Homes team. Other locations are still being negotiated with potential sponsors.
Patricia Annicchiarico will paint “Pat the Fox,” which wears a warm sweater decorated by things loved by people in the area. Annicchiarico says of the art, “Having moved from Los Angeles to Massachusetts 8 years ago, and not knowing many people, the one place that was easy and accessible for me to visit was Patriot’s Place. I am impressed to see how — without having to enter the stadium — visitors are able to see the field. It also surprised me how cold weather never stopped visitors from having a good time with their team, fashion, and entertainment at Patriot’s place and the stadium. Just bundle up and go!”
Annicchiarico was born and raised in El Salvador and has a passion for abstract art, ink drawings and pop culture. Life experience, her graphic design background, and knowledge acquired from the MFA program at SUNY through a Fulbright/LASPAU Scholarship, shape and inform her current work.
Joy Capodanno will paint “Mossy the Fox,” which is inspired by the joy of discovery. Capodanno says of the work, “A child is keen on finding the tiniest, hidden treasures that grown-up eyes struggle to detect. With this in mind, ‘Mossy’ will hold details that will require a little extra exploration to find. A mushroom here, a ladybug there. I propose a combination of shiny, smooth sky juxtaposed with wispy flora and a lightly textured lower surface that will echo the rich pattern of a forest floor.”
Capodanno’s connection to Foxboro has been lifelong. Her family owns the last residential home left on the Common which has remained in the family for over 100 years and is experiencing the redevelopment of downtown Foxboro first-hand. Capodanno majored in Art Education at UMass Dartmouth and is currently an instructor with illuminate Arts Company based in Attleboro. Joy works on commissioned pieces that memorialize meaningful places and events for her clients. However, she is most passionate about providing quality art education to local homeschoolers, including her own six children.
Howie Green will paint “Heart in the Park” fox, which Green says will feature, “A colorful retro pop art landscape that celebrates all the color and new life of Spring with a variety of Foxboro favorite elements. I aim to create a colorful, unexpected and positive experience for the viewer. I want to make people smile with upbeat imagery.”
Based in Boston, Green published “Jazz Fish Zen: Adventures in Mamboland.” His artwork has appeared in over 45 solo and group shows and on over 100 murals and public art projects for clients across the globe, including Cow Parade Boston, Street Pianos, Elephant Parade Bangkok, Thailand, numerous public utility boxes and a holiday mural on the front of Boston City Hall.
Joan Creamer will paint “Foxy the Snowflake.” She said of her inspiration, “The fox is one of the most elegant creatures with beautifully manicured colored fur. To me, the fox is magical.”
Creamer a former General Motors designer. In 1966, after graduating from Cleveland Institute of Art, she became GM’s first female exterior designer working in the Production Cadillac and Advanced Buick studios. She left General Motors for General Electric where she worked on appliances and consumer products. She started her own design business in 1987 with clients such as Waterford, Lenox, Mikasa, Tupperware and other major companies. Joan still designs cars, “just for fun” with the League of Retired Automobile Designers. She also authors and illustrates children’s books.
Blaire Jenkins will paint a “Better Together” fox. Jenkins said, “I was inspired by meditative art. I love how every dot, even ones of similar shape, size, and color, is different. But when they come together, they make beautiful and powerful designs. My heart for my community is that we can embrace our differences, subtle or obvious, come together, and make something…even BE something truly extraordinary. We are better together.”
Jenkins is a Foxboro resident who works with teenagers and their families, helping them navigate the challenges and opportunities of life and faith. While this has been her passion, Blaire often finds herself bursting with creativity. She loves to express herself through various media, including painting, clay, crochet, graphic design, woodworking, interior design, and videography.
The fiberglass sculptures were created by Icon Poly a manufacturer in Nebraska who are no stranger to this type of project
. Once painted, the five foxes will be on display for a few years around our uptown common. The goal is to unveil the Fox-in-the-Boro foxes during the Founder’s Day.
The Foxborough Cultural Council is still seeking folks to sponsor the other foxes. Sponsors will have their names engraved on the individual fox plaque and printed on the FOX-IN-THE-BORO map and can even choose their fox location if sponsored at the highest level. If you are interested in donating to the project or sponsoring a fox, check out the Foxboro Cultural Council’s Fox in the Boro project website at fox-in-the-boro.weebly.com/.
The goal is to auction the finished sculptures after a two year on display in the town. The funds from the auction will be set aside for future arts and cultural events for the town.
The cultural council thanked Partners in Patriotism for funding the initial fox prototype. Sponsors for Fox-in-the-Boro include Barrows insurance, Primpas Network Dunkin Donuts, Triboro Paint Center, Foxboro Mandarin, Gunther Tooties, Foxboro VFW, Future- Studies Int’l, Juniper Realty Assoc, Lovely Insurance, Relaxzen Massage, Baystate Eye Center, Anderson Landscape Service, Comey’s Cleaners, Foxboro Chiropractic, Foxborough House of Pizza, South Street Pizza, Sweetness and Honey Bakery, Union Straw, Tiffany Evans, Julie Philibert, Lidy Chan, Subway, Susan and Frank Fitzgerald, and Krisanthi Pappas.