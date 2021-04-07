They say foxes are sly.
But two fox cubs got themselves stuck in a storm drain Monday on Baker Street in the area of Chestnut Street.
Fortunately for the two female foxes, a person walking on Baker Street heard their cries for help and called 911 about 2:40 p.m., Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey said Tuesday.
After firefighters took off the drain grate, Bailey said she and Police Officer Adam Byrnes donned protective gloves and rescued the four-week old pups.
“They were pretty much covered in mud and soaking wet when we got them,” Bailey said.
Public works officials also responded.
Although they wore gloves for protection, Bailey said the animals did not put up resistance.
“They were a little bit scared. They weren’t feisty,” she said.
Bailey said the foxes apparently became trapped after falling into a drop inside the storm drain.
Bailey said she believes they were trapped for at least an hour but were in healthy condition despite being wet and covered in mud.
Because they were covered in mud, officials initially thought they were baby coyotes.
The foxes were placed in plastic crates and were cleaned up by Bailey to be taken to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth.
Bailey said the foxes will eventually be released into the wild when they are old enough to be on their own.