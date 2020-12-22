Homeowners and businesses could see up to a seven percent drop in their insurance premiums thanks to a new ranking the fire department has received.
The town is now ranked a Class 1 community, the highest designation for any municipality, by the Insurance Services Office, according to Fire Chief Michael Kelleher.
The designation means lower insurance premiums for homeowners and business owners depending on the insurance carrier, Kelleher said in a press release.
The Insurance Services Office ranks towns on a scale of 1 to 10 primarily concerning the quality of the volume of their water supply distribution system and fire hydrant maintenance, fire department training and equipment, emergency communications and fire education programs.
The last ranking the town received was a Class 4 in 2004, according to the fire chief.
Of the 47,000 communities covered by ISO nationwide, 388 are ranked Class 1. Foxboro is one of seven in the state and the smallest community with the ranking, Kelleher said.
Kelleher said the designation is a reflection of the investment the taxpayers have made in the water system, the fire department and the 911 system.
He said it was a team effort by the town department of public works, the fire department and the Southeastern Massachusetts 911 District.
The rating, Keller said, “tells members of the Foxboro fire department that their contributions and dedication to service and training are recognized and valued.”
“It should be a source of pride for the men and women of our department and the community as a whole,” Kelleher said.
The Insurance Services Office, or ISO, is an insurance advisory organization that provides statistical and actuarial information to businesses. ISO focuses on property and casualty insurance, including both personal and commercial lines.