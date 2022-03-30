Not everyone can say they have been in the nude with veteran actor Meryl Streep.
Bill Casey can.
The 64-year-old Foxboro resident who started a career in film just several years ago, landed the role in the nude scene with Streep and actor Mark Rylance for the movie "Don't Look Up" after responding to a call from casting agent Judy Boulet.
"Judy was casting all extras for a very important final scene in the movie. I didn't know it at the time but when I responded to a request for participation in a totally nude scene, I was responding for a one-day shoot, working about 10 feet from Meryl Streep," Casey said.
Since the scene involved everyone sans clothes, it was to be shot on a closed set with only essential personnel present. There were a variety of special preparations, considerations, and accommodations made to be sure that everyone was fully informed and very comfortable with what would occur during the shoot, Casey said.
"They had several Zoom meetings as a group while actors were sequestered, to fully explain the process they would follow leading up to the shoot," he said.
In addition, they each had one-on-one meetings with intimacy coordinators who were assigned to them individually to be certain they were fully informed and comfortable with what was to happen on set.
"Because I was to be placed within 10 feet of Meryl Streep, I was also sequestered in a hotel in Boston for a full 9 days before shooting. I was also tested multiple times during that period to be certain that I was not exposed while being sequestered," Casey said, noting the scene was filmed before COVID-19 vaccinations were available.
He said the accommodations were great and he had plenty to keep him busy during his hotel stay since he is in the process of researching and writing several projects on a variety of subjects, such as stand-up comedy.
"As you might imagine, the actual shoot day for that scene was really incredible. After the set was closed and only essential people remained, we were brought onto the set and placed by the first assistant director who was managing all background on set that day," Casey said. "When the assistant director placed me 8 feet from where Meryl Streep's mark was, he said: 'make sure you don't move your feet from this spot.'"
Of the 50 or so principal and background actors who were in that shot, about 15 or so were male and female 20-something hard bodies who were playing "cultural influencers," he said.
"Since we were all totally unclothed, the first couple of takes were, to say the least, a bit awkward. That said, by the third take, everyone was very relaxed and we had a really great time shooting," Casey said.
While the film -- starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Streep with scenes filmed in North Attleboro and at Wheaton College in Norton -- was nominated for four Academy Awards, it failed to walk away with any Oscars on Sunday night.
However, another film that he was involved in, and what he said is one of the most memorable productions he worked on before booking "Don't Look Up," was a small independent production shooting in Gloucester called "CODA" which this past Sunday won Oscars in three categories.
While his role in "Don't Look Up" was his first performing in the nude alongside Hollywood stars, it's not the first movie appearance for Casey who made the career change later in life.
Prior to his start in an acting, he was positioning himself to become a politician. He said after graduating from Boston College wanting to be the next John F. Kennedy, he immediately started working in government at the Massachusetts State House and then the Suffolk Superior Court.
After a change of heart, he went back to graduate school nights and earned his master's degree from Babson College focusing on entrepreneurship and international business, then went to work for Pepsi-Cola.
Casey started his own business which flourished for several years then started another career, this time selling technology market research for a company called IDC in Framingham. From there, Casey worked for several years facilitating the sale of tax credit investment opportunities to help fund housing for low income people, solar and wind energy development.
He started dipping his toes into acting upon participating in a workshop in voice-over for animation and gaming at Boston Casting. A casting director pulled him aside at the end and was very complimentary about the work.
"He asked what kind of acting I had done and I said 'none'. He then asked what kind of classes I had taken and I said 'none'. He then said: 'Well this is voice acting, you really should take an acting class to help to hone your skills,'" Casey said.
He did and got hooked.
"From there I started to do background extra work and immediately fell in love with it," Casey said.
His first big job was on a movie that was shooting at Fenway Park based on a true story in the 1940's about a spy who was also a professional baseball player for the Boston Red Sox.
"For the first time, I was fitted for wardrobe by costume professionals, got my hair cut by a stylist, got makeup applied by a professional makeup artist, and was transformed back in time. I became a member of that 1940s baseball crowd and I had a blast," he said.
Casey then worked on many movies, TV shows, and a few student films, and then auditioned for and was cast in local commercials.
"I really loved being 'inside the circus tent' and seeing exactly how all of this magic was being created," Casey said.
Some of the shows he has worked on include "City On A Hill," working directly with Kevin Bacon, "Daddy's Home 2," working directly with Mark Walberg, Will Farrell, John Cena, John Lithgow, and Mel Gibson, and "Dexter."
Since he started, he has taken about 20 classes in various aspects of acting and stand-up comedy. He has also volunteered multiple times as an actor at the Actors Lab at Boston University, and Emerson College, working with both undergraduate and master's level student directors on their film projects.
Shortly after "Don't Look Up Casey," worked several days on "The Tender Bar" with Ben Affleck, directed by George Clooney.
"On one day, in particular, I played a commuter on a train going from Yale back to Long Island as is part of the story. On that day I was literally working the entire day, sitting about six feet from George Clooney as he was directing the two principal actors in the scene," Casey said.
He has since worked on more major films which he can not disclose yet due to non-disclosure agreements.
"I look forward in the future to doing more auditions and to booking my first speaking role, and perhaps a recurring role in one of these movies or series. In any case, I am going to continue to enjoy being 'inside the circus tent' helping to make people laugh, smile, and cry at the stories that are being told." Casey said.