The recently passed federal omnibus spending bill includes funding for a number of long-planned local projects, the area’s congressman says.
The $1.7 trillion bill financing federal agencies through September was passed by the Senate Thursday. It was passed by the House and signed by President Joseph Biden on Friday.
Cities and towns in Massachusetts will receive nearly $250 million for 172 community projects requested by members of Congress, according to published reports. The so-called earmarks include 15 in the Fourth Congressional District — including funds for projects in North Attleboro, Mansfield and Foxboro — according to a statement released by U.S. Rep. Jake Aucincloss’s office.
Auchincloss, D-Newton, represents all 10 communities in the Sun Chronicle circulation area.
The largest of the local projects is $2 million for treatment at the Dustin and Prescott wells in Mansfield to remove PFAS chemical contamination. In June, the town opened a $5 million water treatment plant that is designed to remove the so-called “forever chemicals” after tests in 2020 found higher than recommended levels of them.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of chemicals used since the 1950s to make stain-resistant, water-resistant, and non-stick products, including firefighting foam.
Because they are water soluble, PFAS from manufacturing sites, landfills and other sources can seep into surface soils and groundwater over time.
The Dustin and Prescott wells project would add to adequate drinking water capacity especially during high demand periods. As part of the funding toward the project, the Mansfiled will contribute the 20% match of $400,000.
The bill also includes $1.48 million for the long-anticipated dredging of the Ten Mile River in North Attleboro. The dredging of the river, between Whiting’s Pond and Falls Pond, has long been a goal of officials to reduce flooding near the center of town and remove toxic materials from the river bottom dating from the time when the river’s banks were lined with jewelry makers. An omnibus bill passed in March included another $1.5 million for the project. Town Manager Michael Borg has called the dredging project “our greatest priority in the town’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan.”
Foxboro has been planning to add sewer service along the Route 1 corridor since 2015, when a Metropolitan Area Planning Council study on developing the area urged the creation of a long-term plan. The omnibus bill provides $400,000 for design of sewers in the area.
That would allow vacant lots near Gillette Stadium, currently used for stadium and event parking, to be developed as business properties.