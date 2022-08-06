PLAINVILLE -- Funds from the state’s gaming industry will help promote area communities as destinations for tourism and shopping.
The state Gaming Commission this week announced it was awarding $136,000 to market Plainville, Wrentham and Foxboro and generate increased economic activity in towns close to Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1.
It’s the latest of several awards from the commission to promote tourism for the area surrounding the casino, along with Gillette Stadium and the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
In all, four area communities will benefit from a series of grants, part of the annual award of so-called “mitigation funds” to help local governments that incur expenses by having a casino nearby.
Plainville, Wrentham, Mansfield and Foxboro will get a total of $414,000 for police training and traffic control along with the regional marketing campaign.
Since 2015, the commission has awarded approximately $37.7 million in grants from the Community Mitigation Fund to communities and groups around the state. Grant awards support education, transportation, infrastructure, housing, environmental issues, public safety, and emergency services. This year’s awards total $10.7 million to 34 cities, towns and organizations.
Locally, along with the marketing, funding will include:
- $142,200 for Plainville police to cover training costs on fair and impartial policing, human dynamics and conflict resolution and de-escalation.
- $71,400 for Foxboro police to continue training officers in high-liability areas to enhance public safety and mitigate areas of impact from the casino.
- $64,500 for Mansfield for traffic enforcement and education equipment to deal with increased traffic volume on Route 106 since the opening of Plainridge Park.