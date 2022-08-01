Foxboro is slated for $50,000 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and $25,000 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/crossing signals through a state grant to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety awarded to several area communities.
Attleboro is getting $35,012 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
North Attleboro is getting $37,825 for messaging signs.
Plainville is poised to receive $44,800 to install solar-powered Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons at existing crosswalks at its elementary schools, the Wood and Jackson, on busy Route 106.
Norton will receive $41,800 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
Norfolk is getting $15,335 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
The funding is part of a $16.4 million grant package from the state’s Shared Streets & Spaces Program that was announced Tuesday.
In the program’s largest round of funding, 184 grants are being awarded to 138 municipalities and seven regional transit authorities to make streets and sidewalks better, safer, and more welcoming for people with disabilities, pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders, children and seniors, and for a range of outdoor activities
The program provides technical assistance and project funding to help cities and towns design and implement changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and community growth and revitalization.
The latest round of funding placed particular emphasis on two new types of projects: reducing vehicle speeds and purchasing equipment to improve and maintain transportation infrastructure.
“With speeding and speeding-related crashes becoming more and more prevalent as we emerge from the pandemic, safety and driving at appropriate speeds has never been so important,” Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler said in a news release. “Many of the projects funded in this grant round will make our streets safer for everyone, whether they are walking, bicycling, taking public transportation or driving.”
MassDOT is particularly focused on projects that reduce vehicular speeds and provide safe mobility for children and seniors to public transportation, housing, and open space and parks.
A total of $50 million in grants has been allocated for 494 projects since the program was launched during the pandemic in June 2020.