Foxboro is among communities getting funding through a recent piece of legislation to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state House and Senate have approved and sent to Gov. Charlie Baker a bill that would provide $1.1 billion to cover expenses related to the pandemic response.
Baker has been urging the Legislature to quickly get a spending bill to his desk. That’s because the state cannot be eligible for federal reimbursements for costs related to the virus until a package is approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor.
Baker signed the bill on Friday.
Provisions include:
- $350 million for personal protective equipment;
- $139 million for rate add-ons to providers of congregate care and other essential human services;
- $93 million for incentive pay for state employees at facilities that are in operation 24 hours a day;
- $85 million for field hospitals and shelters;
- $44 million for the Community Tracing Collaborative;
- $36 million for emergency child care for essential workers;
- $13.5 million for local housing authorities.
In the bill, $125,000 will be allocated to public schools in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham for “adapting their learning environments to changes necessitated” by the virus.
In addition, those communities will each be getting $125,000 to purchase personal protective equipment.
Also, food pantries in Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth will get $175,000 for food pantries “to combat food insecurity” related to the pandemic. (See related story, page A3.)
For Attleboro, $75,000 is provided in the bill for the Hebron Food Pantry.