Foxboro Early Voting
Buy Now

A sign advertises early voting at Foxboro Town Hall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

With less than a week to go before Election Day, 14.83% of voters in nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area have cast ballots.

The number of registered voters in the nine communities, excluding Seekonk, is 135,791. The number of ballots cast as of Tuesday was 20,146, including mail-in ballots and in-person early voting ones.

All told there are approximately 147,203 registered voters in the 10-community area.

That number will be higher when all the communities finalize the total number of registered voters for the Nov. 8 election.

Included in the 20,146 votes are 17,122 mail-in ballots and 3,024 in-person ballots. Those numbers are a little off because Rehoboth reported mail-in and in-person ballots as one number, but the vast majority of ballots cast are mail-in at 84.99 %.

Mansfield Town Clerk Marianne Staples said ballots have been coming into her office at a “fast and furious” pace.

The town with the greatest percentage of ballots cast is Wrentham, with 18.24%. The smallest percentage is Attleboro at 12.48%.

The other communities line up like this:

Plainville, 17.53%; Foxboro at 17.35%; Norfolk at 16.91%; Rehoboth at 15.80%; Norton at 14.65%; North Attleboro at 14.17% and Mansfield at 13.69%. The average for the area is 15.64%. Seekonk totals were not available.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Early Voting Statistics as of Nov. 1

Community Mail-in requested Mail-in received In-person Total Reg. Voters Percentage
Attleboro 7052 3648 487 4135 33128 12.48%
Foxboro 3705 1874 456 2280 13135 17.35%
Mansfield 4929 2000 544 2544 18584 13.69%
Norfolk 2241 1046 270 1316 7781 16.91%
North Attleboro 5323 2648 502 3150 22219 14.17%
Norton 3750 1804 249 2053 14008 14.65%
Plainville 1868 1009 261 1270 7243 17.53%
Rehoboth 2672 1591 1591 10176 15.80%
Seekonk 11412
Wrentham 2819 1502 255 1757 9629 18.24%

Tags