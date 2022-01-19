Area fire departments have been awarded more than $170,000 in state grants to buy turnout gear and other equipment that officials say will make their jobs safer.
The Firefighters Safety Equipment Grant program enables fire departments to purchase 118 different types of equipment including thermal imaging cameras, gas detectors, extrication tools and air packs.
Foxboro, Mansfield, Wrentham and Norfolk were each awarded $19,000, according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
The Attleboro Fire Department was awarded $16,090; North Attleboro will receive $25,000. Norton was awarded $8,344; Plainville, $15,453; Rehoboth, $18,153 and Seekonk, $12,244.
The grants were part of $5 million awarded to 306 fire departments across the state.
It the second year that funding has been awarded for firefighting equipment as part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
In many cases, the purchase of this equipment will help departments attain compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.
Noting that occupational cancer has taken on the fire service, Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy said the funding will pay for equipment that will reduce firefighters’ long-term exposure to the cancer-causing materials.