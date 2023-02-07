Area firefighters were activated Tuesday to help with a dangerous 10-alarm electrical fire at Brockton Hospital where more than 100 patients had to be evacuated.
Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told reporters at a press conference that the fire broke out in an electrical utility room at the hospital and was knocked down by Brockton firefighters in about 20 minutes.
The fire chief said it may have originated in a transformer in the basement. Fighting the blaze was complicated by the electrical nature of the fire.
National Grid cut power to the building. The hospital’s emergency generators kicked in but they also had to be shut down, Nardelli said.
There were no injuries reported in the fire, which started before 9 a.m. Temperatures were in the high 20s.
Brockton Hospital is a community-based, non-profit 216-licensed bed teaching hospital, providing a full range of clinical services, according to its website.
The Brockton fire department tweeted that it was at the scene of the fire at around 9 a.m. However, it was reported that a transformer was arcing in the rear of the hospital about two hours earlier and that it was smoky inside the building.
The emergency also required a massive mutual aid response from firefighters from surrounding towns staffing over 30 ambulances and fire trucks. Nardelli said the patients were being transported to various facilities.
Ambulance crews from Foxboro, Rehoboth, Norton, Wrentham, Dighton, Raynham, Berkley and Freetown responded, according to Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, who serves as the Bristol County chiefs’ liaison.
A Mansfield engine company covered one of Brockton's fire stations, he said.
Engine companies from Attleboro, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Plainville and ladder trucks from North Attleboro and Raynham also responded.
The mutual aid crews responded to a staging area in Halifax managed by Rehoboth Fire Chief Frank Barresi where apparatus was dispatched to the scene as needed to assist with operations throughout the hospital and with the evacuations.
Other responding firefighters were from Rockland, Hanson, West Bridgewater, Abington, Avon, Randolph, Hanson, Bridgewater, Hanover, Canton and Raynham.
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts sent teams to assist and provide support, including over 100 meals for firefighters and evacuees at the hospital, according to a tweet from the organization.