Five area police departments are set to receive over $100,000 in grants to fund traffic enforcement, training and safety programs.
The $103,878 is a portion of $10.9 million in federal grant funding awarded to 186 municipal and state agencies by the Baker-Polito Administration.
Foxboro will receive $28,188; Mansfield, $6,258; Norfolk, $18,864; Rehoboth, $30,000 and Seekonk, $20,567.
The Municipal Road Safety Grant is allocated by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
The funds are for use to pay for overtime for traffic enforcement in addition to traffic-related equipment such as handheld radar units and speed sign boards.
In addition to local police departments, state police were awarded $3.3 million for traffic enforcement and sobriety checkpoints, training for drug recognition experts, breath test operator training and other programs.
State police have a barracks on Route 1 in Foxboro.
The goal of the grant funding is to support traditional enforcement activities and develop new strategies to reduce roadway crashes, injuries, fatalities and associated economic losses in the state, according to the governor’s office.