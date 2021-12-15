Foxboro, along with Attleboro and Seekonk, is getting state grants for economic development.
Foxboro, set to receive $25,000 through its Housing Authority, seeks to lease 16 acres at the intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140 to a private developer for the development of affordable senior housing. It will use the grant to analyze responses to its request for proposals.
Attleboro is earmarked to get $5,000 for a preliminary analysis of the reuse and restoration of the East Attleborough Academy Building at 28 Sanford St., MassDevelopment announced Wednesday.
Constructed in 1842, it’s the last remaining building from the original village of Attleborough and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Seekonk will use a $25,000 grant to develop an opportunities and constraints analysis in support of the redevelopment of the 7.8-acre Attleboro Dye Works site at 36 Maple Ave.
The town has identified two acres for redevelopment, with the remainder envisioned for open space and river access.
MassDevelopment also provided a $99,800 grant from the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund in 2017 and a $250,000 grant last year for redevelopment of the Attleboro Dye Works site.
The grants are part of $330,000 in funding for 14 cities and towns through MassDevelopment’s Real Estate Services Technical Assistance program to address site-specific and district-wide economic development challenges.