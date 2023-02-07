Wearing a Number 12 Tom Brady jersey, Kathy Creighton was ready for the show.
Creighton, 76, of Foxboro, was among the 140 seniors from nine area towns who were invited to watch a free special screening of “80 for Brady” Tuesday morning at Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place in Foxboro.
"Oh, this is just wonderful,” Creighton said. “The fact that we are here to see this beautiful movie. It's great."
“80 For Brady” is inspired by the true story of North Attleboro's Betty Pensavalle, 94, Elaine St. Martin and their group of three other friends who spent Sundays cheering for former New England Patriots quarterback Brady during his time with the team, and even after he became quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
The movie came about when one of Pensavalle’s grandsons, Max Gross, a Hollywood agent, was so taken by the women’s fun and camaraderie — including custom-made T-shirts worn for each game that read “Over 80 for Brady” — that he thought it would make a great movie. He pitched it to various studios, including Brady’s film company, 199 Productions (Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft). The group received word the movie was going to be made in a video message from Brady to Pensavalle on Easter Sunday 2020.
The film, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, focuses on the older female friends’ fondness for football and Brady who travel to Houston to see their hero, seven-time Super Bowl Champion and one of the films' producers Brady and the Patriots play in Super Bowl LI, culminating in the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Back in Foxboro, seniors walked the red carpet featuring special themed décor and Brady-related memorabilia for viewing courtesy of The Patriots Hall of Fame and were greeted by Pat Patriot and the New England Patriots Cheerleaders before they viewed the film.
Marc Craig, Foxboro’s director of human services, said it was a great opportunity for the town’s seniors, noting that it was a very competitive process to try to get the 15 spots allotted and that those who were selected through a random drawing were unbelievably excited.
Craig had not watched the movie yet, but said it was a perfect movie for Foxboro, especially for the seniors.
"You have the Patriots, you have Brady, you have the fact that the senior citizens that are active seniors in the movie and the chosen seniors (from Foxboro Senior Center) are the most active ones that went to the movie," Craig said.
Dot Kelley, 96, of Foxboro, who donned a jersey of former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, was excited for the event.
“I love it here. This is my first time (at Showcase Cinema)," she said.
Seniors from North Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Wrentham, Sharon, Norfolk, Plainville and Franklin also joined in the fun.
Deborah Ober, 66, of Wrentham, who sat up high in the theater with her friends from the town’s senior center, thought it was a wonderful opportunity to see the movie, have fun with her friends and meet new people.
Ober said one of her favorite actors from the movie is Sally Field.
"I was invited to come and I said, 'Oh, yeah. I am in,’" she said.
Joan Costa, 75, of Mansfield, who volunteers with the Mansfield Council on Aging, said Brady is her favorite and that while she likes all the film’s actors, Sally Field is one of her favorites as well because she has been watching her movies since she was a child.
"I saw this movie advertised so I am dying to see it,” she said. “The COA, because I volunteer there, gave me a free ticket. Just can't wait to see the movie.”
Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said it was amazing to see so many seniors gathered for the film.
“We (he and his marketing team) knew this movie was coming out and we said, 'Hey, who would best enjoy being here for this movie?' It would be the seniors from Foxboro and the surrounding towns, and they are so excited to be here,” he said. “Seniors got to be treated like they are stars coming to a Hollywood premiere and our team did a really nice job making them feel welcomed.”