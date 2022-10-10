With just under a month to go before the state’s Election Day, area officials anticipate an uptick in interest about the voting process.
Just not this kind.
Administrators in several local communities report they are experiencing the same phenomenon seen by election officials around the country: a deluge of demands for voting machine information, election data and even copies of every ballot cast in 2020.
Patricia Dolan, election coordinator in North Attleboro, says she tries to respond to all the requests, including those for large volumes of paper results. “I tell them, ‘OK, if you want to pay 5 cents a page.’ So far, no one has taken me up on it.”
Around the country, former president Donald Trump’s repeated false claims about the 2020 presidential election also have led some of those who believe him to inundate election offices around the country with public records requests related to voting processes or equipment, demands to retain the 2020 ballots instead of destroying them, and attempts to remove certain voters from the rolls, according to the Associated Press.
In New England, and Massachusetts in particular, some of those requests have been hard to handle.
Locally and around the state, election officials say the letters appear to be based on a form that does not take into account local rules.
While most states’ elections are carried out by county-wide or regional elections offices, Massachusetts elections are monitored by municipal election commissions or city and town clerks.
Secretary of State William Galvin, whose office administers the rules local officials follow, has also received dozens of requests. He recently told The Boston Globe that the most recent coordinated effort stemmed from a template disseminated by Maras-Lindeman, whom conservative attorney Sidney Powell cited as a witness when she asked the Supreme Court to consider overturning Trump’s election loss on behalf of the former president.
Dolan, in North Attleboro, says the requests are something new but agrees they “seem to be coming from the same source.”
The letters are “asking for things they might ask in other states. Voting machines in Massachusetts do not make a copy of the ballot” for example, she said. Or they will ask for other information that the commission doesn’t maintain.
“Whatever we can get them, whether it’s who was registered” or other electronic records, “we can send that. Paper records, to copy certain things, it takes time,” she said.
“We have gotten a couple asking for tapes (from the voting machines). They are there. But they have not wanted to pay for it.”
George Spatcher Jr., chairman of Attleboro’s election commission, says the city election office has gotten “a few” of the out-of-state requests. “Unfortunately, they seem to have the effect of stirring people up,” he said of the requests. He says that may have the effect of discouraging people from voting.
“I think we run a pretty clean state,” when it comes to voting, Spatcher said.
Robert Cutler is town clerk in Foxboro. He’s also the current president of the state’s town clerks association. The records requests, he says, “just adds another layer of things we have to check off the list” of what election staffs have to contend with as they get ready for the work of early voting, mail-in voting and -- the main event -- Election Day Nov. 8.
As public records requests, the demands have to be responded to, he says, and clerks are dealing with them as they arise, coordinating with their own communities’ legal advisors.
While election officials in some parts of the country have reported facing threats of legal action or even physical violence, Cutler says he’s not aware of any thing like that among local communities.
Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst and her staff have fielded their share of odd requests for voting machine records. “They think that we are online and we are not,” she says. “We are not on Wifi at all with our machines.”
“These people want copies of all our ballots. Do you know how much that would cost?” she asked. “We had over 13,000 ballots. They are not going to get that.”
Ballots only have to be kept for two years, she said.