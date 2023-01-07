FOXBORO -- Select board members Tuesday begin interviewing four finalists for the town manager's post, one who previously worked for the town.
Bernard Lynch, a search consultant with Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth, Thursday night presented board members with four top candidates.
They are Nicholas Riccio, former Foxboro and Wrentham building commissioner; John Coderre, town administrator in Northborough; Edward Langill, chief of staff and director of administrative services in Weymouth; and Christopher Senior, town manager in Cohasset.
Select board members are scheduled to interview the finalists at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Town Hall.
Coderre and then Langill are scheduled to be interviewed Tuesday, with Riccio and Senior Thursday.
At around 8 p.m. Thursday, select board members will review and discuss all finalists.
The sessions are open to the public and will be recorded, with a delayed broadcast on local Cable TV.
The select board is expected to make a decision at their Jan. 17 meeting.
Contract negotiations will then be conducted, and when the pact is approved, a start date and other details will be revealed.
The new town manager will replace retiring Town Manager William Keegan.
While Keegan's official retirement date is Jan. 27, he will continue as acting town manager until the new town manager is able to start.
Keegan has been town manager for the past nine years, capping off 40 years of public service. He had served as town administrator in Seekonk and Dedham before coming to Foxboro.
For more information on the finalists and to view Thursday's presentation, visit www.foxboroughma.gov.