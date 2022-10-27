In most walks of life, distances seem shorter when you walk beside an understanding companion — a sentiment that’s all the more true when you’re dealing with something as awful as breast cancer.
Offering support for women who have experienced breast cancer is the fundamental mission of the Runway for Recovery, a fashion show held annually featuring models who have battled breast cancer themselves or lost a loved one to the disease.
Ilene Fabisch, of Foxboro, modeled for the 16th annual Runway for Recovery, which was held on Oct. 14 at the Westin Boston Seaport, as a part of breast cancer awareness month. Fabisch, 64, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 – right before the pandemic began.
“If cancer wasn’t enough to deal with, having it during the pandemic was certainly an even bigger challenge,” she said.
Fabisch, who was originally from the Bronx and moved to Foxboro last year, endured a year of chemotherapy. She had a double mastectomy in April 2020, followed by radiation. She completed her treatments in December 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
Fabisch’s friend was a model for Runway for Recovery last year and said survivors learn a lot from each other. So, Fabisch was excited to become a model herself.
Fabisch wore black sequined jumpsuit with a silver tiara and beaded ankle bracelets instead of shoes because heels are uncomfortable for her during her walk down the runway.
Runway for Recovery is a nonprofit organization that redefines the breast cancer experience for both patients and their families.
Through events, it seeks to provide moments of celebration and joy to admit the unimaginable.
All of its fundraising efforts go to support a family grants program, which directly funds New England families who have lost a caregiver to breast cancer or those who have a caregiver who has been given a stage IV diagnosis.
“I have never been on a runway before. It was scary and exciting all at once,” said Fabisch who thought the event was fabulous.
“It was exciting to be with 100 women that have had the experience of going through breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. There was so much positive energy along with understanding and compassion. The audience was amazing applauding us all enthusiastically as we danced down the runway,” said Fabisch of the runway show.
She said the sense of community was strong because they all knew they had this amazing sense of knowing the private information you don’t freely share with others when battling cancer.
“I’m a triathlete and I immediately connected with another triathlete in attendance, but also with others that had double mastectomies and all that entails.”
Fabisch’s favorite part of the event was the video stories of some of the women.
“This organization, Runway for Recovery, helps families that are struggling when the mom is undergoing treatment or has not made it through. They help with camps/food/transportation and more. To hear the stories of how they helped these families was so heartwarming,” she said.
“Make no doubt there is an underlying sadness in the air at this event and when one of us got emotional and the tears flowed another woman came over to put an arm around to help the moment pass. We just had to look into each other’s eyes to know just how the other felt. The connection was immediate and powerful,” Fabisch said.
Fabisch said it was exciting, especially for her as she was there to represent a post-mastectomy option many women are not told about called Aesthetic Flat Closure.
She said some surgeons don’t offer this option upfront because they think women will regret not having breasts.
“Women are smart though and know this option means fewer surgeries and no risk for autoimmune implant disease. It was my choice to go ‘flat.’ I have no regrets and neither do any of my ‘flat’ friends,” Fabisch said.