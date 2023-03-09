A local business invited Taylor Elementary School teachers for a special self-care treatment as a part of Teacher Appreciation Week.
On March 7, about 10 Taylor Elementary School got an invitation to complimentary HydraFacial treatments and complimentary Visia skin analysis, snacks and refreshments at H2T Skin and Laser Center in Foxboro.
Kathleen Manning, chief marketing officer at H2T said the event was the business’ way of saying showing appreciation to local teachers.
“We believe in taking care of the caregiver. So, this year we are focusing on doing just that and want to create moments/events for teachers, first responders, mothers, and any profession dealing with the public in the towns we do business in,” Manning said.
According to Manning, they shortened the full 30-minute treatment to 20 minutes so a greater number of teachers could participate.
The owners of H2T, Matt and John Azulay-LaFever said there are so many people, like teachers, who work hard to take care of others and don’t make the time to care for themselves.
“We believe in doing well by doing good. If we can nurture and care for those who are teaching, working with, or taking care of our loved ones, that puts good energy into the world,” Matt Azulay-LaFever said. “A little recognition and thank you can go a long way in making someone feel good and potentially lessening the burnout and fatigue they feel. Self-care is necessary and we want to help those who help others feel good.”
The owners of H2T wanted to have this first event to invite Taylor Elementary School teachers because their two children Grayson and Bradley, who both attend school there.
Diane Noonan, a literacy specialist who had worked as Foxboro School District teacher for over 27 years between Igo and Taylor Elementary School said it was such an honor to get this treatment as a teacher.
“It’s a special treat,” she said.
While giving a HydraFacial treatment to third-grade teacher Diane Zeitler, Ht2 staffer Tianna Rizzotto-Kenerson said it’s nice to give back to the community.
“Over the last few years, there’s a lot of professions that are kind of overlooked and teachers have been one of them. They had to do a lot and put up a lot through COVID, so I think it’s nice that we can give back to them and let them relax,” Rizzotto-Kenerson said.
Zeitler who has worked at Foxboro School district for two years and at Taylor for one, said she apprecaited the unexpected invitation.
“This is my first facial ever so I am glad to experience it and come back for more,” said Zeitler.
John Azulay-LaFever said he was thrilled to see the number of teachers who took advantage of the offer.
“We love and have a lot of appreciation for teachers because they work really hard and have one of the most important jobs as far as we are concerned. They are teaching our future. We are happy to do a little something for them,” he said.