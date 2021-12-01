AJT Supplies, Inc. is organizing a "Winter Wonderland" drive-thru display 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11 at its location on 67 Neponset Ave. to raise money for child cancer patient programs.
The cost is $15 per car for Foxboro residents and $20 per car for non-residents with the proceeds going to the oncology department at Boston Children's Hospital.
Albert J. Todesca III, president of AJT Supplies which has been in business since 2009 in Foxboro, said they have a close relationship with Children's Hospital as his wife works as a child life specialist there and they want to help as much as they can with the work done there.
Todesca credits treatment at the hospital for saving his cousin's life when she was an infant.
"In total, between our Christmas tree fundraisers we used to have at our old facility and the drive-thru we have in Foxboro, so far we have raised over 25K for Children's Hospital," Todesca said.
This is their second year doing Christmas light drive-through fundraisers.
"We started doing it during COVID so kids could get out of the house and see Santa and experience a little Christmas Magic as well as help a good cause at the same time," he said.
Todesca said the money they will raise will go directly to the oncology department to help fund programs for the patients at the hospital.