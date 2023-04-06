Foxboro Cable Access, Inc. held its 2022 annual meetings last month followed by Volunteer Appreciation Night.
This year marks the 40th year since FCA’s incorporation as a non-profit organization, and the beginning ongoing expansion of FCA activities in the community, new studio and training programs.
Executive Director Michael Webber addressed the group with a slid show and remarks highlighting the accomplishments of the organization and its future goals, including updated information on the status of FCC activity on the federal and state level, as well as major upgrades to our equipment and facilities.
During the annual meeting, the 2022 annual report and FY 2023 budget were accepted and the term of directorship was renewed for select board appointees Lynda Walsh and Margaret Chaisson.
Copies of the annual report are available at the FCA studios at 28 Central St., and also available for viewing on the FCA website: www.fcatv.org.
The FCA Board of Directors also held its annual meeting and re-elected the current officers (President Paul Beck, Vice-President Lynda Walsh, Clerk Margaret Chaisson, and Treasurer Matt Shea) for another term.
In keeping with the theme of volunteer appreciation, several individuals were recognized for production excellence: The U-Haul Football Crew; The FHS Pops Crew; and the “Antiques Road Show” Crew who followed the Girls Basketball Team through their tournament season.
These particular awards recognized the extremely challenging circumstances that were involved with regular game set-up and coverage, lead on all three by Mike Everson, Scott Daniels, Matt Shea, Frank MacDow and Judi Briggs.
A special acknowledgement was made of Frank Giffune’s retirement as “The Voice of the Warriors” and his colorful sports commentary for the past 22 football seasons.
Other awards for excellence were presented to the hosts of “Around Foxboro” -- Juri Love, Marc Rivard, and Jared Craig, and also to Deb Wendell for her meticulous indexing of government meetings.
Several specialty awards were also given: The 7th Player Award to Mary Flaherty, the Dynamic Duo to Kevin and Neda Joury-Penders, and The Rising Star Award to youth producer Shereyas Jatling.
Long time crew member Frank MacDow was acknowledged with a Pioneer Award for his work as the first Remote Graphics Operator.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year Awards for 2020, 2021, and 2022, as the annual gathering was not held during the pandemic years.
For more information of FCA programming, training or volunteer opportunities, please contact Michael Webber at 543-4757, visit www.fcatv.org or follow us on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.