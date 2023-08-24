Starting Aug. 29, Comcast will be making the following changes to the FCA channel line-up.
The Public Channel: Comcast 1070 (Displays Public Channel – previously Channel 8) will be moved to Comcast 1071
The Education Channel: Comcast 12 & 1090 (Both Display our Education Channel – previously Channel 12) will be moved to Comcast 6 & 1070
The Government Channel: Comcast 1084 (Displays Government Channel – previously Channel 38) will be moved to Comcast 1076
The Education Channel is the only big move, which will change from 12 to 6. Some other secondary channels with our content will move as well.
“We’re actually very pleased with this channel re-assignment”, said Michael Webber, FCA’s Executive Director. “This brings our content to the upper tiers of service which are transmitted in High Definition and viewers who are surfing the channels are more likely to come across our programming.”
To learn more about FCA’s training workshops, programming or operations, please visit the website at: www.fcatv.org, or contact Executive Director Michael Webber at 508-543-4757 .